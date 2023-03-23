Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,124,572 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Encore Wire by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,239,317 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $255,439,000 after purchasing an additional 30,523 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 3.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,576,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $182,131,000 after purchasing an additional 54,191 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Encore Wire by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 678,341 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Encore Wire by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 402,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $46,506,000 after purchasing an additional 35,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Encore Wire stock opened at $177.14 on Thursday. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $94.39 and a twelve month high of $206.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.32.

Encore Wire ( NASDAQ:WIRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The electronics maker reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $3.67. The business had revenue of $693.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.04 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 23.79%. The company’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,863 shares in the company, valued at $7,372,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew D. Ford sold 2,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $545,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Encore Wire in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Encore Wire from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. It supplies building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. The company was founded by Vincent A. Rego in 1989 and is headquartered in McKinney, TX.

