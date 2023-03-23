Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGRP) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGRP – Get Rating) dropped 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.28 and last traded at $21.28. Approximately 13,262 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 26,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.62.

Enstar Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.94.

Enstar Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.22%.

Enstar Group Company Profile

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies, and portfolios of insurance and reinsurance business in run-off. It engages in the run-off property and casualty, and other non-life lines insurance businesses. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

