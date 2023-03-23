Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EPD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague purchased 11,950 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $300,542.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,491,895 shares in the company, valued at $62,671,159.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $508,421. Corporate insiders own 32.60% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 826,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,944,000 after buying an additional 42,405 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 194.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 28,480 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 241,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,375,652 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,180,000 after purchasing an additional 251,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $24.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.16. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1-year low of $22.90 and a 1-year high of $28.65.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 78.40%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

