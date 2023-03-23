EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JMP Securities

JMP Securities began coverage on shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

EPR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EPR Properties from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on EPR Properties from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on EPR Properties from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on EPR Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

EPR Properties Price Performance

NYSE:EPR opened at $34.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 7.76 and a quick ratio of 7.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.71. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $56.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.68.

EPR Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.37%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,027,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in EPR Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,670,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in EPR Properties by 489.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,226,000 after acquiring an additional 687,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 14.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,114,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,203,000 after purchasing an additional 523,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in EPR Properties by 360.4% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 524,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,801,000 after purchasing an additional 410,432 shares in the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPR Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theaters, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Experiential, Education, and Corporate/Unallocated. The Experiential segment includes investments in megaplex theaters, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.