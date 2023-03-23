EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.

EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get EQT alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EQT Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. EQT has a one year low of $28.10 and a one year high of $51.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.18.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.

About EQT

(Get Rating)

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.