EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.25.
EQT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Tudor Pickering lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on EQT from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on EQT from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On EQT
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 31,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in EQT by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 166,448 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,891,000 after purchasing an additional 12,466 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $539,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $329,000. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EQT Stock Down 4.8 %
EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. EQT’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that EQT will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.60%.
About EQT
EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company, which engages in the supply, transmission, and distribution of natural gas. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
