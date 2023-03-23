Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) – Equities researchers at Cormark issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report issued on Monday, March 20th. Cormark analyst M. Whale expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.57) for the year. The consensus estimate for Ballard Power Systems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.55) per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. TD Securities cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ballard Power Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of BLDP stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.93. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $12.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 14.44, a quick ratio of 13.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Rating) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 17th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.00% and a negative net margin of 206.98%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDP. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 130,747 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 27,026 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $312,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,253,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,539 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 660.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 989,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 859,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,688,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,667,000 after acquiring an additional 638,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.97% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

