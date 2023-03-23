Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Frontline plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline plc (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Frontline in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now expects that the shipping company will earn $3.18 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Frontline’s current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Frontline’s FY2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Frontline in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Frontline from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Frontline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontline has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of FRO stock opened at $17.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.88. Frontline has a 1-year low of $7.48 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontline (NYSE:FRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.11). Frontline had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 33.05%. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Frontline’s revenue was up 148.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Frontline

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRO. Natixis acquired a new stake in Frontline in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Frontline by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Frontline during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Frontline by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 58,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 21,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Frontline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Frontline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Frontline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 199.07%.

About Frontline

Frontline Plc is an international shipping company, which engages in the ownership and operation of oil and product tankers. It also offers the seaborne transportation of crude oil and oil products. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Limmasol, Cyprus.

