Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Critical Survey

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) and Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28% Independence Realty Trust 18.66% 3.15% 1.81%

Dividends

Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Independence Realty Trust pays out 105.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years and Independence Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independence Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.02 $284.63 million $1.53 40.76 Independence Realty Trust $628.53 million 5.34 $117.25 million $0.53 28.23

This table compares Equity LifeStyle Properties and Independence Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Independence Realty Trust. Independence Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 1, suggesting that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Equity LifeStyle Properties and Independence Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43 Independence Realty Trust 0 4 4 0 2.50

Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus target price of $76.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Independence Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $20.81, indicating a potential upside of 39.12%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Equity LifeStyle Properties.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats Independence Realty Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

