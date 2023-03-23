Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EQR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. BTIG Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Equity Residential from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 290.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equity Residential Stock Down 2.6 %

Equity Residential Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:EQR opened at $55.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.56. Equity Residential has a 52-week low of $55.81 and a 52-week high of $94.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.64%.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

Featured Stories

