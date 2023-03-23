ESAB (NYSE:ESAB) vs. Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI) Head-To-Head Survey

ESAB (NYSE:ESAB – Get Rating) and Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.2% of ESAB shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get ESAB alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESAB and Hesai Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESAB $2.59 billion 1.31 $223.75 million $3.70 15.28 Hesai Group $174.37 million 9.24 N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

ESAB has higher revenue and earnings than Hesai Group.

This table compares ESAB and Hesai Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESAB 8.63% 15.88% 6.93% Hesai Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for ESAB and Hesai Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESAB 0 2 3 0 2.60 Hesai Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

ESAB currently has a consensus target price of $62.60, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. Hesai Group has a consensus target price of $29.50, indicating a potential upside of 129.75%. Given Hesai Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hesai Group is more favorable than ESAB.

Summary

ESAB beats Hesai Group on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESAB

(Get Rating)

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding, as well as gas control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips. The company's equipment ranges from portable welding machines to large customized automated cutting and welding systems. It also offers a range of software and digital solutions to help its customers increase their productivity, remotely monitor their welding operations, and digitize their documentation. The company sells its products under the ESAB brand to various end markets, such as general industry, construction, infrastructure, transportation, energy, renewable energy, and medical and life sciences. It offers its products through independent distributors and direct salespeople. The company operates in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. ESAB Corporation was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, Maryland.

About Hesai Group

(Get Rating)

Hesai Group engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions, through its subsidiaries. Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles. Hesai Group is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for ESAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.