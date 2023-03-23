EV Biologics (OTCMKTS:YECO) Trading Down 1.2%

EV Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YECO – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.83 and last traded at $0.83. 208 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.
EV Biologics Stock Down 1.2 %
The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.92 and its 200-day moving average is $0.89.
EV Biologics Company Profile
Yulong Eco-Materials Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of fly-ash bricks and concrete. It operates through the following business divisions: Yulong Bricks, Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport, and Yulong Renewable. The Yulong Bricks division produces and sells fly-ash bricks. The Yulong Concrete and Yulong Transport division relates to the production and sale of ready-mixed concrete.
