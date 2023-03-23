EVCI Career Colleges (OTCMKTS:EVCI) Stock Price Down 19.7%

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:EVCI – Get Rating) shares were down 19.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.23 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 1,784 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 10,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.29.

EVCI Career Colleges Stock Down 19.7 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.27.

EVCI Career Colleges Company Profile

EVCI Career Colleges Holding Corp. provides on-campus career college education in the U.S. It offers college degree and certificate programs in applied sciences and occupational studies. The company was founded on October 24, 1997 and is headquartered in Sheridan, WY.

