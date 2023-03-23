Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Critical Review

Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) and Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

91.8% of Everbridge shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Everbridge shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jacada and Everbridge, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A Everbridge 0 4 1 0 2.20

Profitability

Everbridge has a consensus price target of $36.57, suggesting a potential upside of 14.39%. Given Everbridge’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Everbridge is more favorable than Jacada.

This table compares Jacada and Everbridge’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jacada N/A N/A N/A Everbridge -14.16% -5.96% -1.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jacada and Everbridge’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Everbridge $431.89 million 2.98 -$61.17 million ($2.10) -15.22

Jacada has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Everbridge.

Summary

Everbridge beats Jacada on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jacada

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Everbridge

Everbridge, Inc. engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans. The company was founded by Cinta Putra and Steve Kirchmeier in 2002 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

