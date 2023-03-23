Evgeny Fetisov Sells 20,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00.

Get Semrush alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Institutional Trading of Semrush

About Semrush

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEMR. Ancient Art L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Semrush by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ancient Art L.P. now owns 3,298,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 36,593 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Semrush by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,958,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,165,000 after buying an additional 401,762 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Semrush by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,558,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,682,000 after purchasing an additional 13,185 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Semrush by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 874,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after acquiring an additional 84,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Semrush by 24.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 623,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,993,000 after purchasing an additional 122,173 shares in the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Semrush Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semrush and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.