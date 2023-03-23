Evgeny Fetisov Sells 20,000 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $175,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,256.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Semrush Stock Performance
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $9.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.72. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.16 and a 12 month high of $15.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEMR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Semrush from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Semrush from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Semrush from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.
Institutional Trading of Semrush
About Semrush
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
