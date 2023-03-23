EVI Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.37. EVI Industries shares last traded at $18.37, with a volume of 24,841 shares.

EVI Industries Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.91 million, a P/E ratio of 39.93 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVI Industries

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of EVI Industries by 214.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EVI Industries by 609.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new position in EVI Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. 38.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVI Industries

EVI Industries, Inc operates as a value-added distributor, and provides advisory and technical services. It provides services through the distribution of commercial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment, industrial boilers, and related parts, supplies, and technical services. The company was founded on June 13, 1963 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

