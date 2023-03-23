Evo Acquisition (NASDAQ:EVOJU) Shares Up 1.6%

Evo Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EVOJU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Evo Acquisition Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Evo Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVOJU. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in shares of Evo Acquisition by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evo Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000.

Evo Acquisition Company Profile

Evo Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on companies in the technology and financial sectors.

