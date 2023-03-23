Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,218,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,055 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $66,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 14.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,235,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after purchasing an additional 653,751 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,642,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,666,000 after purchasing an additional 55,038 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,682,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,439,000 after purchasing an additional 78,322 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 44.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,669,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,265,000 after purchasing an additional 516,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on XPRO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

Expro Group Stock Down 3.7 %

Expro Group stock opened at $17.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.83 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.98. Expro Group Holdings has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $24.04.

Expro Group (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.09). Expro Group had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $350.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $339.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expro Group Holdings will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Expro Group news, major shareholder Hill Advisors Lp Oak sold 9,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $151,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,895,891 shares in the company, valued at $328,282,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $587,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,733,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,278,111 shares of company stock worth $153,529,560. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

