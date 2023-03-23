Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Coerente Capital Management

Coerente Capital Management boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for 0.2% of Coerente Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Coerente Capital Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.4% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,909 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $275,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 318.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 17,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 13,065 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 95.6% in the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 15,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 7,744 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $237,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $104.59 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a market cap of $425.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners lowered Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. HSBC raised their price target on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.64.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

