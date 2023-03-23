Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $27.34

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.34 and traded as low as $23.65. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $23.65, with a volume of 20,054 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FMAO shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 9th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.34.

Insider Transactions at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FMAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $26.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 27.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Eugene N. Burkholder bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.95 per share, with a total value of $51,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 21,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $547,233.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMAO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 319.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,624,000 after buying an additional 106,127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 407.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 80,705 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $983,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 106.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 200.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 17,621 shares in the last quarter. 22.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

Further Reading

