FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBW) Trading Down 2.5%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.34 and last traded at $3.90. 1,382 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 2,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FAT Brands stock. Chapin Davis Inc. acquired a new stake in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

