Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,055,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,276 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $68,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,001,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,838,000 after acquiring an additional 466,504 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 3.0% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,250,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,638,000 after buying an additional 40,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Federated Hermes by 313.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 9,933 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.12, for a total transaction of $388,578.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,036,979.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $386,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of FHI stock opened at $39.29 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.62. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $41.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The company had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.41 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FHI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federated Hermes in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

About Federated Hermes

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

