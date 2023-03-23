Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Hits New 1-Year High at $41.43

Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.43 and last traded at $40.72, with a volume of 70836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FHI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $373.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.41 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 26.80% and a net margin of 16.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Federated Hermes news, insider Richard A. Novak sold 985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total transaction of $38,799.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,854 shares in the company, valued at $1,845,579.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $386,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,417 shares of company stock worth $833,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the third quarter worth $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 158.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Federated Hermes, Inc is engaged in the provision of investment management products and related financial services. It sponsors, markets and provides investment-related services to sponsored investment companies, federated funds, and separate accounts which include separately managed accounts, institutional accounts, sub-advised funds and other managed products in both domestic and international markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.