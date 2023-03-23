Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC) Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) were up 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $43.21 and last traded at $43.21. Approximately 301 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.75.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (NYSEARCA:FSEC – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 54.82% of Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Investment Grade Securitized ETF (FSEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade securitized debt securities of any maturity across the broad market. FSEC was launched on Mar 2, 2021 and is managed by Fidelity.

