Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (NYSEARCA:FDWM – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.22 and last traded at $17.22. Approximately 520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.53.
Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $4.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.15.
About Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF
The Fidelity Women’s Leadership ETF (FDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in companies that prioritize and advance womens leadership and development. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model.
See Also
