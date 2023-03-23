Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Rating Increased to Buy at Roth Capital

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$29.50 to C$29.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pi Financial upped their target price on shares of Filo Mining from C$30.00 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

CVE FIL opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$8.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97.

In related news, Director Wojtek Alexander Wodzicki sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$139,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 779,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$19,746,195.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

