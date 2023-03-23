Financial Analysis: Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) & Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF)

Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) and Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUF – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Krones pays an annual dividend of $0.74 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Fanuc pays an annual dividend of C$178.18 per share and has a dividend yield of 98.6%. Krones pays out 35.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Fanuc pays out 22.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Fanuc is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Profitability

This table compares Krones and Fanuc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Krones N/A N/A N/A Fanuc N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Krones N/A N/A N/A $2.11 27.95 Fanuc N/A N/A N/A C$793.15 0.23

This table compares Krones and Fanuc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Fanuc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Krones, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Krones and Fanuc, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Krones 0 1 1 0 2.50 Fanuc 0 1 0 0 2.00

Krones presently has a consensus target price of $116.00, indicating a potential upside of 97.18%. Given Krones’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Krones is more favorable than Fanuc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Fanuc shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Krones

Krones AG is engages in production of machineries and systems for filling and packaging and for beverage production. It operates through the following segments: Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration, Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology. The Machines and Lines for Product Filing and Decoration segment offers machines and complete lines for filling, packaging, labeling, and conveying products. The Machines and Lines for Beverage Production or Process Technology segment includes machinery and equipment for products and treating beer, soft drinks, fruit juices, milk, and dairy drinks. The company was founded by Hermann Kronseder in 1951 and is headquartered in Neutraubling, Germany.

About Fanuc

FANUC Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of computer numerical control (CNC) systems, lasers, robot systems, robomachines, roboshot, robocut and nano robots. It operates through the following divisions: Factory Automation (FA), Robot, and Robomachine. The FA division manufactures CNC systems, CNC servo motors, and lasers. The Robot division markets industrial robots through its subsidiaries. The Robomachine division manufactures robodrill (compact machining centre), roboshot (electric injection molding machine), robocut (wire cut electric discharge machine) and roconsists (ultra precision machine). The company was founded by Seiuemon Inaba in1958 and is headquartered in Minamitsuru, Japan.

