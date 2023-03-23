Financial Comparison: Valaris (NYSE:VAL) versus Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR)

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) and Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Valaris and Borr Drilling’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Valaris 11.01% 6.49% 2.74% Borr Drilling -65.98% -19.32% -5.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Valaris and Borr Drilling, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Valaris 0 1 1 0 2.50 Borr Drilling 0 1 3 0 2.75

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valaris currently has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 42.22%. Borr Drilling has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.87%. Given Valaris’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Valaris is more favorable than Borr Drilling.

82.6% of Valaris shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.6% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Valaris shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.9% of Borr Drilling shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Valaris and Borr Drilling’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Valaris $1.60 billion 2.94 $176.50 million $2.33 26.86 Borr Drilling $443.80 million 2.46 -$292.80 million ($1.83) -3.91

Valaris has higher revenue and earnings than Borr Drilling. Borr Drilling is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Valaris, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Valaris has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its stock price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Borr Drilling has a beta of 3.29, suggesting that its stock price is 229% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Valaris beats Borr Drilling on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Valaris

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore drilling services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through Dayrate; and Integrated Well Services (IWS) segments. The Dayrate segment consists of rig charters and ancillary services. The IWS segment provides integrated well services through Opex and Akal. The company was founded by Tor Olav Trøim on August 8, 2016 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

