Financial Contrast: Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) vs. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Get Rating) and Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. InnSuites Hospitality Trust pays out 16.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equity LifeStyle Properties pays out 107.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Equity LifeStyle Properties has raised its dividend for 19 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get InnSuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.7% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 68.3% of InnSuites Hospitality Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of Equity LifeStyle Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InnSuites Hospitality Trust 14.92% 26.05% 6.39% Equity LifeStyle Properties 19.67% 18.70% 5.28%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InnSuites Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Equity LifeStyle Properties 0 4 3 0 2.43

Equity LifeStyle Properties has a consensus price target of $76.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.07%. Given Equity LifeStyle Properties’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Equity LifeStyle Properties is more favorable than InnSuites Hospitality Trust.

Risk & Volatility

InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Equity LifeStyle Properties has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares InnSuites Hospitality Trust and Equity LifeStyle Properties’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InnSuites Hospitality Trust $6.41 million 2.01 $250,000.00 $0.12 11.75 Equity LifeStyle Properties $1.45 billion 8.02 $284.63 million $1.53 40.76

Equity LifeStyle Properties has higher revenue and earnings than InnSuites Hospitality Trust. InnSuites Hospitality Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equity LifeStyle Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equity LifeStyle Properties beats InnSuites Hospitality Trust on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About InnSuites Hospitality Trust

(Get Rating)

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations. The Property Operations segment owns and operates land lease properties. The Home Sales and Rentals Operations segment purchases, sells, and leases homes. The company was founded by James M. Hankins in December 1992 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.