Financial Review: TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) & Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN)

Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN – Get Rating) and TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Molecular Partners and TRACON Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molecular Partners 0 4 0 0 2.00 TRACON Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 0 3.00

Molecular Partners presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.85%. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 506.06%. Given TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe TRACON Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Molecular Partners.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molecular Partners N/A N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals N/A -828.53% -158.18%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Molecular Partners and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Molecular Partners and TRACON Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molecular Partners $198.70 million 1.05 $123.50 million N/A N/A TRACON Pharmaceuticals $350,000.00 112.29 -$29.14 million ($1.40) -1.18

Molecular Partners has higher revenue and earnings than TRACON Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.6% of Molecular Partners shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 5.9% of Molecular Partners shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Molecular Partners has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.33, indicating that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TRACON Pharmaceuticals beats Molecular Partners on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molecular Partners

Molecular Partners AG operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic proteins. Its products candidates include Abicipar, a DARPin therapeutic candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of neovascular wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as for diabetic macular edema; and MP0420, a multi-specific DARPin therapeutic candidate for the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The company develops MP0310, which is in Phase Ia clinical trials for immuno-oncology; MP0317, a tumor-localized immune agonist that activates immune cells in the tumor, which is in Phase I clinical trials; and MP0274 that is in Phase I clinical trials for HER2-positive cancers. It also develops MP0423 for treating COVID-19; MP0533, a CD3 T cell candidate for acute myeloid leukemia; and MP0250 for vascular endothelial growth factor, hepatocyte growth factor, and human serum albumin to increase half-life. Molecular Partners AG has agreements and collaboration with Novartis AG to develop, manufacture, and commercialize DARPin-conjugated radioligand therapies; Amgen SA; Allergan, Inc.; and discovery alliance with AbbVie Inc. in ophthalmology, as well as other third-party collaborators. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Schlieren, Switzerland.

About TRACON Pharmaceuticals

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma. The company was founded in October 2004 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

