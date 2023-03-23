Financial Survey: Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) versus MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE – Get Rating) and MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

32.1% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Virgin Galactic shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Virgin Galactic and MingZhu Logistics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Virgin Galactic $2.31 million 464.73 -$500.15 million ($1.89) -2.07 MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 1.58 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

MingZhu Logistics has higher revenue and earnings than Virgin Galactic.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Virgin Galactic and MingZhu Logistics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Virgin Galactic 4 6 0 0 1.60 MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Virgin Galactic presently has a consensus price target of $5.80, indicating a potential upside of 48.34%. Given Virgin Galactic’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Virgin Galactic is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Virgin Galactic and MingZhu Logistics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Virgin Galactic -21,632.87% -80.14% -39.85% MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Virgin Galactic has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MingZhu Logistics beats Virgin Galactic on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and operation of spaceships and related technologies for conducting commercial human spaceflight and flying commercial research and development payloads into space. It is also involved in the ground and flight testing, and post-flight maintenance of its spaceflight system vehicles. The company serves private individuals, researchers, and government agencies. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2017 is headquartered in Las Cruces, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. was a former subsidiary of Virgin Orbit Holdings, Inc.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

