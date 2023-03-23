First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 54,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $62,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 7,633.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 30,383 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the second quarter worth $239,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 39.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,756,000 after buying an additional 59,525 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 37.5% in the third quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First American Financial by 37.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 106,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,918,000 after buying an additional 28,983 shares during the period. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First American Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet cut First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Trading Down 2.1 %

FAF opened at $53.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $43.54 and a 1 year high of $68.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.46.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

