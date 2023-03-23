First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.19

The First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.19 and traded as low as $25.37. First Bancshares shares last traded at $25.45, with a volume of 214,421 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on FBMS. StockNews.com upgraded First Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Hovde Group cut First Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on First Bancshares from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

First Bancshares Stock Down 5.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $790.48 million, a PE ratio of 8.93 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

First Bancshares Increases Dividend

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.12). First Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 26.51%. The company had revenue of $56.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.60 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that The First Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 29.47%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in First Bancshares by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,354 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Bancshares by 65.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 31.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Bancshares by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,726,796 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,122,000 after purchasing an additional 86,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company which engages in banking services such as personal and business, which include checking, savings, and loans, cards, and others. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking, and Holding Company. The Commercial/Retail Bank segment provides a full range of commercial banking services to corporations and other business customers.

