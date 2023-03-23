First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 8,317 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.
Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %
Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.
Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions
In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Jacobs Solutions Company Profile
Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jacobs Solutions (J)
- What is the Consumer Staples Sector?
- What is a Consumer Staples Index Fund?
- Bitcoin Might Better Than Bitcoin Stocks and ETFs,
- GameStop Shares Surge On Surprise Profit
- Nike, Inc’s Q3 Surprise Isn’t All That Surprising: Is It A Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.