First Hawaiian Bank Acquires Shares of 8,317 Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 270.4% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Down 1.7 %

J stock opened at $112.93 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $120.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.69. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.