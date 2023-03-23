First Hawaiian Bank Buys 1,051 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,275 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Olin were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Olin by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Olin by 3.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 3.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olin by 5.1% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Olin alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In other news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, VP Damian Gumpel sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $814,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,760.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Heidi S. Alderman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $128,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Olin stock opened at $51.51 on Thursday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Olin’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Olin from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised Olin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Olin from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Olin from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Olin from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Olin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.