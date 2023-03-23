First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,093 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 88.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. First Command Bank grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 401.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1,003.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Get ONEOK alerts:

ONEOK Price Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.36. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.50 and a fifty-two week high of $75.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. ONEOK’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This is an increase from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Scotiabank initiated coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded ONEOK from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

ONEOK Profile

(Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.