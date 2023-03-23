First Hawaiian Bank Buys 7,356 Shares of Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) by 41.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Parsons were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,243 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 54.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 5,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Parsons by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,827,000 after purchasing an additional 216,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PSN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Parsons in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Parsons from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Parsons from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Parsons Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PSN opened at $41.42 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.07, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Parsons Co. has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $50.15.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 2.30%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Parsons Co. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parsons Profile

(Get Rating)

Parsons Corp. engages in the provision of engineering, design, planning, and construction management services. It offers solutions for commercial, federal, transportation, and water resources. It delivers engineering, construction, systems and resource integration, project and program management, and environmental services to customers.

Featured Articles

