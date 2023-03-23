First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Rambus were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RMBS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Rambus in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 2,010.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Rambus during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rambus in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Rambus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

Rambus Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day moving average is $36.11. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $46.16.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Rambus’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rambus

In other news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,138,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Rambus news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.06, for a total value of $513,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 354,653 shares in the company, valued at $14,562,052.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $130,807.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $1,469,318. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Profile

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

