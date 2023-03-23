First Hawaiian Bank Cuts Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 198.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 85,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after acquiring an additional 57,093 shares during the period. American Trust grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% in the third quarter. American Trust now owns 11,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,489.4% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 110,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 103,156 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $37.42 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day moving average of $33.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

