First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,469 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total transaction of $778,435.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.21. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.78 and a 1 year high of $86.65.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.08.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

