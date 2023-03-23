First Hawaiian Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Natixis grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 512.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 2,949,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,371,000 after buying an additional 2,467,364 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,127 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,216,000 after buying an additional 1,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,039.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 1,145,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,284,000 after buying an additional 1,044,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,655,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,704,000 after purchasing an additional 875,954 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.10.

XEL stock opened at $64.15 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.62%.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

