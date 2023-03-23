First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,137 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSI. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 68,432 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,636,000 after buying an additional 37,883 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,405 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,031,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,522 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,958,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 632.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 857 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSI. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $303.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $290.67.

In other news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $776,773.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.33, for a total transaction of $399,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,214,001.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 8,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.37, for a total transaction of $2,361,411.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,873 shares in the company, valued at $776,773.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 37,167 shares of company stock worth $10,066,483 in the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI stock opened at $267.54 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.18 and a 52-week high of $275.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $262.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $253.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.90, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.17. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.96% and a negative return on equity of 663.73%. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.39%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

