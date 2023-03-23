First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.02 Million Holdings in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,690 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MRC Global by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 18,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in MRC Global by 29.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,434,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,313,000 after buying an additional 327,506 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in MRC Global by 367.0% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 382,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 300,440 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in MRC Global by 4.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 72,361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Gillian Anderson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $59,949.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,507 shares in the company, valued at $304,830.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MRC. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of MRC Global from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of MRC Global in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MRC Global in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NYSE:MRC opened at $9.05 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market cap of $757.03 million, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 2.19. MRC Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.03 and a fifty-two week high of $13.90.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. MRC Global had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 34.84%. The company had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada, and International. The company was founded on November 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

