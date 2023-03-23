First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.23 Million Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NVR by 343.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 2,443 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NVR by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $125,264,000 after buying an additional 4,196 shares during the period. 82.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR opened at $5,426.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,549.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5,177.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4,645.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $133.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $98.88 by $34.56. NVR had a return on equity of 56.08% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $89.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.77 EPS for the current year.

NVR has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NVR in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVR has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,956.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total value of $8,052,544.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 321 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,541.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,455.10, for a total value of $3,545,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at $4,964,141. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

Featured Stories

