First Hawaiian Bank Invests $871,000 in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 41,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,358,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $633,617,000 after purchasing an additional 282,152 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,910,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after buying an additional 540,856 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,749,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,594,000 after purchasing an additional 776,978 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after purchasing an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,800,000 after acquiring an additional 112,075 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $14.00 on Thursday. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $47.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 5.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its 200-day moving average is $22.52.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $446.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.88 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 19.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -70.42%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.11.

Vornado Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership of office, retail, merchandise mart properties, and other real estate and related investments. It operates through the New York and Other segments. The company was founded by Steven Roth on March 29, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

