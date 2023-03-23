First Hawaiian Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 118,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,365,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 271,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Citigroup Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at $12,361,719.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.77, for a total transaction of $149,771.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,202,689.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Whitaker sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total value of $645,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 239,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,719.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,353 shares of company stock worth $1,403,390 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $43.71 on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $57.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.30. The stock has a market cap of $84.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.59.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.91 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 14.73%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Profile

(Get Rating)

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.