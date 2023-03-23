First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 141 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 283.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,013,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LHX opened at $192.19 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.73 and a 1 year high of $264.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.39. The firm has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a PEG ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from L3Harris Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.36%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LHX shares. Susquehanna upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Cowen lowered their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

