First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 4,787 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Jabil were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jabil by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after acquiring an additional 127,736 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Jabil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,331,115 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,949,000 after acquiring an additional 85,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Jabil by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,063,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,056,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jabil by 230.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jabil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,593,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,771 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $293,257.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,077.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares in the company, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,265 shares of company stock valued at $13,925,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jabil Price Performance

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.20.

JBL opened at $82.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.67. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.80 and a 12-month high of $85.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.64%.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

