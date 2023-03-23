First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,373 Shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP)

First Hawaiian Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,373 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Innospec were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,783 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 0.5% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,658 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 8.6% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 1.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,364 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Innospec by 74.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total transaction of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Innospec news, VP Philip John Boon sold 6,491 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.62, for a total value of $685,579.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,163.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Williams sold 9,146 shares of Innospec stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.20, for a total value of $1,017,035.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,829.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,559 shares of company stock valued at $272,529 and sold 51,444 shares valued at $5,586,546. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IOSP stock opened at $99.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 1.17. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.13 and a twelve month high of $116.00.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.17). Innospec had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $510.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Innospec Inc. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals, and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

