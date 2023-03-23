First Hawaiian Bank Sells 3,918 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 3,918 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Target were worth $1,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Target by 122.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Target by 96.2% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $157.47 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $166.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Target Co. has a one year low of $137.16 and a one year high of $254.87. The company has a market cap of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

