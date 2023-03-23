First Hawaiian Bank Sells 627 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 15.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,443,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts Price Performance

Shares of AAP opened at $113.60 on Thursday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $231.43. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 28.53% and a net margin of 4.50%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 72.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $170.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.89.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Advance Auto Parts/Carquest U.S., Carquest Canada, Worldpac, and Independents. The company was founded by Arthur Taubman in 1929 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

Featured Articles

